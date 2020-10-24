DC vs KKR, IPL 2020: For Kolkata, Varun Chakravarthy picked the first five-wicket haul of this year's IPL to restrict the Delhi batsmen to 135/9 in chase of 195.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: An all-round performance by Kolkata Knight Riders helped them defeat Delhi Capitals by 59 runs in today's encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abi Dhabi.

For Kolkata, Varun Chakravarthy picked the first five-wicket haul of this year's IPL to restrict the Delhi batsmen to 135/9 in chase of 195. With this win, KKR has put themselves ahead in the race for a playoff spot. The side now has 12 points from 11 matches and is placed in the fourth position.

Off to a bad start, Delhi Capitals lost their first wicket, Ajinkya Rahane, on the first ball of the second inning. KKR pacer Pat Cummins caught him right in front of the wicket and as a result, Rahane was given leg-before wicket.

Shikhar Dhawan also couldn't score big and was clean bowled by Pat Cummins for 6 runs in the third over. Later, skipper Shreyas Iyer and wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant stabled Delhi's innings and stitched a partnership of 63 runs for the third wicket, keeping Delhi in the hunt for chasing down this massive score.

However, KKR finally got the breakthrough of Pant (27) as Varun Chakravarthy sent him back to the pavilion in the 12th over. Chakravarthy then dismissed Shimron Hetmyer (10) and Shreyas Iyer (47), and Delhi was reduced to 95/5 in the 14th over.

Chakravarthy then brought up his five-wicket haul as he dismissed Marcus Stoinis (6) and Axar Patel (9) in the 16th over. In the end, Delhi Capitals failed to recover, stumbling to a 59-run loss.

Earlier, Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine played knocks of 81 and 64 respectively as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted a total of 194/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

In the final three overs, KKR was able to score 33 runs more and as a result, the side posted a total of more than the 190-run mark. At one stage, KKR was 44/2 after eight overs, but the side was able to score 150 runs off the final twelve overs. For Delhi Capitals, Rabada and Nortje scalped two wickets each.

