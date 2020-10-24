DC vs KKR, IPL 2020: Varun Chakravarthy got this feat in his allotted four overs while giving only 20 runs. His five wickets include crucial and important wickets of Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant and skipper Shreyas Iyer.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakravarthy on Saturday clinched a fifer against the Delhi Capitals to help his team defend a target of 195 given to DC by KKR in today's IPL encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

This is the second instance in the IPL 2020 when a bowler scalped five wickets. Earlier, KKR's Lockie Ferguson had clinched five wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad and helped his team register a win in super over thriller match. However, Ferguson picked three wickets in his allotted four overs and later picked two more wickets in the super over.

Varun Chakravarthy got this feat in his allotted four overs while giving only 20 runs. His five wickets include crucial and important wickets of Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant and skipper Shreyas Iyer.

With this feat, he became the second bowler for KKR to take five wickets in IPL history, while the first Indian to have 5 wickets for KKR. Prior to Varun Chakravarthy, only Sunil Narine was able to take five wickets in an innings for KKR. Narine took 5 wickets for 19 runs, while Varun Chakraborty took 5 wickets for 20 runs in 4 overs.

Chasing a target of 195, the Delhi Capitals got off to the worst start possible as the side lost its opener Ajinkya Rahane (0) on the very first ball of the innings. Delhi was given another big blow in the third over of the innings as Cummins clean-bowled Shikhar Dhawan (6), reducing the side to 13/2.

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer then got together and the duo tried to retrieve the innings for Delhi. Both batsmen put on 63 runs for the third wicket, keeping Delhi in the hunt for chasing down this massive score.

However, KKR finally got the breakthrough of Pant (27) as Varun Chakravarthy sent him back to the pavilion in the 12th over. Chakravarthy then dismissed Shimron Hetmyer (10) and Shreyas Iyer (47), and Delhi was reduced to 95/5 in the 14th over.

Chakravarthy then brought up his five-wicket haul as he dismissed Marcus Stoinis (6) and Axar Patel (9) in the 16th over. In the end, Delhi Capitals failed to recover, stumbling to a 59-run loss.

Posted By: Talib Khan