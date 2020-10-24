DC vs KKR, IPL 2020: Off to a bad start, Kolkata was three down inside powerplay, with Nortje and Rabada cruising over the wicket to dismiss the top order of Kolkata Knight Riders.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sunil Narine hammered Delhi Capital bowlers to score 64 runs in just 36 balls, complimented by Nitish Rana's beautiful innings of 81 runs helped the Kolkata Knight Riders post a massive total of 194 runs on the scoreboard against Delhi Capitals in today's IPL encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Off to a bad start, Kolkata was three down inside powerplay, with Nortje and Rabada cruising over the wicket to dismiss the top order of Kolkata Knight Riders. Shubhman Gill failed to perform again and can only manage to score 9 runs before falling prey to Anrich Nortje in the second over.

On match wonder, Rahul Tripathi was also dismissed early by Anrich Nortje's superfast cannon-ball of 148-kmph, which he failed to even touch. Tripathi could only manage to score 13 off 12 deliveries. Tripathi was followed by Dinesh Karthik who could on;ly manage to score 3 runs in this crucial match and was dismissed by speedster Kagiso Rabada and as a result, KKR was reduced to 42/3 in the eighth over.

Sunil Narine was promoted to number five, ahead of skipper Eoin Morgan and the move paid off as he along with Nitish Rana added 115 runs for KKR. The partnership saw both batsmen going past their 50-run mark. Rabada provided the much-needed breakthrough to Delhi as he dismissed Narine (64) in the 17th over, reducing KKR to 157/4.

In the final three overs, KKR was able to score 33 runs more and as a result, the side posted a total of more than the 190-run mark. At one stage, KKR was 44/2 after eight overs, but the side was able to score 150 runs off the final twelve overs. For Delhi Capitals, Rabada and Nortje scalped two wickets each.

