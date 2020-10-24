DC vs KKR, IPL 2020: The two teams will be looking forward to clinching a win in today's match, however, it will more important for Kolkata to beat Delhi, to further increase their chances for the playoffs.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The mighty Delhi Capitals (DC) will be facing with Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 42nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The toss for the match is scheduled to take place at 3:00 pm IST and the high-voltage encounter will start at 3:30 pm IST on Saturday.

As the tournament approaches its end, the fight for the playoffs has intensified further. The two teams will be looking forward to clinching a win in today's match, however, it will more important for Kolkata to beat Delhi, to further increase their chances for the playoffs. Earlier, when the two teams met, Delhi Capitals defeated KKR by 19 runs in a high run-chase game.

DC vs KKR Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium has been favourable to the team batting second in the last five matches, but they all are low scoring matches. This is the same venue where KKR's debacle against the RCB was witnessed in their last match. However, the due factor has helped the spinners in making it difficult for the chasers. The team winning the toss still has an advantage in choosing to bat first, as the pitch slows down as the match progresses.

DC vs KKR Weather Report:

The maximum temperature is likely to reach 35 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 23 degrees. The forecast shows no chance of rain and the humidity is likely to be lower than usual at around 28 per cent and 22 mph wind conditions.

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, CV Varun, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

