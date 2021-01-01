David Warner greets fans on New Year with a hilarious face swap video | Watch
New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Australian batsman David Warner greeted his fans on the New Year on Friday with a hilarious video where he morphed his face with Superstar Rajinikanth using a popular face-swapping app.
Warner, who captains a Hyderabad-based franchise in the Indian Premier League, often entertains his South Indians fans on social media with hilarious face-swap videos featuring several South Superstars.
"Requested by a lot of people. Happy New Year," Warner captioned the post where he mimicked Rajinikanth. Watch the video here.
in August, the Australian cricketer had morphed his face in place of Prabhas in a scene from Bahubali. Earlier, he also mimicked Shah Rukh Khan in a scene from Don 2.
Warner will likely be part of Australia's playing XI for the third test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against India on January 7.
Posted By: Lakshay Raja