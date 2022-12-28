Dasun Shanaka to Lead as Avishka Fernando Makes Comeback For India'a White-Ball Tour

Sri Lanka on Wednesday announced a 20-member squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour of India 2022/23. Dasun Shanaka will captain both teams with Wanindu Hasaranga being his deputy in the T20 format and Kusal Mendis in the ODIs.

Ace batsman Avishka Fernando earned a recall to Sri Lanka's limited-overs squad for the series beginning on January 3 in Mumbai.

Fernando last played for Sri Lanka in February, after which he was sidelined due to an injury. He comes back into the team following an impressive run in the recently held Lanka Premier League. The 24-year-old is part of both squads.

Sri Lanka Cricket picked a 20-member squad for three T20s and as many ODIs.

Another LPL performer Sadeera Samarawickrama has been picked for the team at the expense of Dinesh Chandimal. Chamika Karunaratne has made a comeback after a productive LPL.

After the T20 series opener in Mumbai, the teams travel to Pune (January 5) and Rajkot (January 7). The ODI series will be played in Guwahati, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram on January 10, 12 and 15 respectively.

Squad: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis (VC for ODIs), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (only for T20Is), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC for T20Is), Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay (only for ODIs), Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (only for ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara (only for T20Is).