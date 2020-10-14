Chennai Super Kings have had a mixed campaign in the IPL 2020 and are played sixth in the points table, with just three wins in eight matches.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings are not looking at trading any of its player under the mid-season transfer window of the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League, team’s CEO Kasi Viswanathan has said.

The transfer window opened on Tuesday after each team had played at least one game with every other team in the tournament. Chennai Super Kings have had a mixed campaign in the IPL 2020 and are played sixth in the points table, with just three wins in eight matches. Speaking to news agency ANI, Viswanathan said that Chennai has never bought or released any player in the mid-transfer window and the trend will continue this season as well.

“CSK has never brought or released players in the mid-season transfer window and we have not even honestly gone through the rules and regulations that come into play if we are looking at a transfer. We are not looking at any player,” he said.

“It is a competition after all and I don’t think anyone would want to lan players to another franchise. Some might be playing other might not, but all players are picked at the auction with numerous plans in mind and for different situations that might arise during the course of the tournament. You do not go in with just Plan A. You have an A, B, C, D,” he added.

The CEO further informed that previous year’s Purple Cap winner Imran Tahir will be part of team’s playing XI in the second half of the tournament since the wicket has now started turning.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja