New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Battling poor form, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad will be under the scanner when strugglers Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad face off in the IPL here on Saturday, looking to register their first win. Three successive losses have put new skipper Ravindra Jadeja under immense pressure and he would hope his teammates can script a turnaround against the Sunrisers, who too are smarting from two reverses.

One of the most decorated teams in the history of the IPL, CSK have endured a tough season so far, with the team struggling on multiple fronts, especially batting. Gaikwad, last edition's leading scorer, has struggled with his footwork and his scores of 0, 1,1 have put CSK under pressure at the top.

The Sunrisers have failed to chase down targets on two occasions, resulting in a 61-run loss against Rajasthan Royals and a 12-run defeat at the hands of new entrants Lucknow Super Giants. Among the bowlers -- pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, foreign recruit Romario Shepherd and spinner Washington Sundar -- all have been among the wickets.

But their batters have not complemented the bowlers with skipper Kane Williamson failing to play an inspiring inning so far. The likes of Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi and Nicholas Pooran too have not been able to convert the starts.

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match Details:

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Timings: The match will start at 3:30 pm IST

Where to watch: The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. The viewers can live stream on the Hotstar app (paid subscription) or Jio TV.

CSK, SRH, IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

The pitch at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai in Pune is expected to help both the pacers and batsmen. The pacers will get some pace and bounce initially, while the batsmen are expected to get some assistance in the later part of the game.

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2022 Dream XI Predictions:

Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tripathi, Moeen Ali (captain), Aiden Markram, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (vice captain), Washington Sundar, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Dwayne Bravo, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan.

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI:

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary/Simarjeet Singh

SRH: Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson (captain), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik/Kartik Tyagi

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2022 Full Squad:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan