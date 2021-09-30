New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on Thursday secured their place into the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) after defeating Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Ground.

With this win, CSK moves to the top of the table with 18 points of their 11 matches played so far, while SRH, already out of chances to secure a place in the playoffs, remained on the last position with only 4 points out of the 11 matches they have played in the IPL so far.

Chennai Super Kings this year became the first team to qualify for the playoffs, in contrast to its previous year's performance when Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Yellow Wagon was the first to be out of the playoffs in IPL 2020.

Chasing a target of 135 in 20 Overs, Chennai Super Kings started well with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis adding 75 runs for the first wicket. Both set the platform for Ambati Rayudu (17 off 13) and MS Dhoni (14 off 11) who finished the chase with two balls to spare.

Earlier, sent in to bat, Wriddhiman Saha top-scored with a 46-ball 44, while Abhishek Sharma (18) and Abdul Samad (18) also got starts but didn't capitalise on them. Josh Hazlewood (3/24) was the most successful bowler for CSK, while Dwayne Bravo (2/14) snapped two and Shardul Thakur (1/37) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/14) also scalped one each.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and invited Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat first in Match 44 of 14th edition of Indian Premier League at Sharjah Cricket Ground today. CSK brought in Dwayne Bravo in place of Sam Curran, while SRH did not make any changes to their playing eleven.

(With PTI Inputs)

