CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020: The crucial stand between Sam Curran and Shane Watson broke after Sandeep Sharma struck again and removed Sam Curran for 31.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have set up a target of 168 runs in front of David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday.

Chennai started the innings slow with two early blows from Sandeep Sharma. CSK opener, Faf du Plessis departed for zero on the first ball of Sharma's first over. Curran was off to a bright start, smashing Ahmed for the first boundary of the match in the second over.

He continued his onslaught on the pacer by hitting him two fours and as many sixes in the fourth over, quickly racing to 31 off 21-balls. The crucial stand between Sam Curran and Shane Watson broke after Sandeep Sharma struck again and removed Sam Curran.

But Curran's time in the middle was brought to an end by Sharma, who went around the wicket to bowl a good length delivery angled into the leg stump. CSK ended the powerplay at 44/2 with both openers back in the dugout.

Stabling the innings for their team, Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu built an 81-run partnership for their team taking the score to 116 for 2 after 15 overs. The duo initially kept the scoreboard ticking with occasional boundaries on a dry but weary surface but upped the ante in the 15th over, hitting Rashid Khan for a six each.

However, Hyderabad bounced back and removed Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu in quick succession.

Jadeja (25 not out) and Dhoni (21 off 13 balls) played quick cameos smashing a total of five fours and two sixes between them in a stand of 32 in just 2.4 overs.

SRH bowlers did a commendable job, claiming four wickets for 47 runs in the last six overs. Sandeep Sharma (2/19), Khaleel Ahmed (2/45) and T Natarajan (2/41) picked two wickets apiece. Doing the commendable job for their team, the bowlers restricted CSK batsmen to 167 runs in 20 overs.

Posted By: Talib Khan