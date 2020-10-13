CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020 Preview: This will be the second face-off between Dhoni-led Chennai and Warner's Hyderabad. In the last match played between them at the same stadium, CSK faced a 7-run defeat.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in today's Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The toss for the match will be held at 7 pm IST and the match between CSK and SRH will commence at 7:30 pm IST. This will be the second face-off between Dhoni-led Chennai and Warner's Hyderabad. In the last match played between them at the same stadium, CSK faced a 7-run defeat, with Rashid Khan shining for the SRH. Today, both the teams will be looking forward to ending their loss-run and revive themselves for the second half of the tournament.

CSK vs SRH Preview:

Chennai Super Kings, for the first time in IPL history, is in the lower half of the points table and have suffered five losses in the 7 games it had played so far. With the second half of the tournament approaching, Chennai has to register wins to be able to stay in the tournament. Right now, Chennai has to win 5 matches, of the 7 remainings, to stay in the league of top four. Chennai had faced defeats in the last two matches it had played.

The team seems to be dependent on the to order batsmen, with only Faf du Plessis showing consistency among them. The captain, himself, has not been able to put up a fire cracking show for his team and his fans so far. The bowling unit in Chennai is doing a better job, but the batting is failing the bowlers. To win today's crucial match, Chennai has to give an all-round performance with a special show from the skipper.

On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad is in a better position than Chennai Super Kings, but individually, the team is not having a very good tournament. With just three wins, of the seven matches it played so far, Sunrisers Hyderabad is at the fifth spot at the points table. However, the team is in a relatively comfortable position then Chennai Super Kings. Like Chennai, Hyderabad has also faced defeat in the previous match it played against Rajasthan Royals.

Hyderabad, likewise Chennai, is also dependent on the opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. However, the middle order of Hyderabad has also helped the team in previous matches. The bowling department is the stronghold of Hyderabad with Rashid Khan putting up a sensational show. Winning today's match will boost the confidence in Sunrisers Hyderabad for the second-half of the tournament.

Who will win the match?

The winner of the match is very much dependent on the toss, as, in Dubai, maximum matches were won by the teams who batted first, as the pitch favours the bowlers in the second part of the second innings. Chennai is eyeing for a win as it will be one of their last chances to get hold of the tournament and rise up in the points table. But looking at the bowling line-up of Sunrisers Hyderabad, with Rashid Khan being phenomenal in the death overs, it seems that Sunrisers Hyderabad will be winning the contest.

Dream XI Prediction:

MS Dhoni, Jonny Bairstow, Faf Du Plessis (C), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmad, Rashid Khan

SRH Probable Playing XI:

David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

CSK Probable Playing XI:

Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni (c)(wk), Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

Posted By: Talib Khan