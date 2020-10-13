CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020: This will be the second encounter between Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chennai Super Kings faced a heartbreaking defeat by seven runs when the last time the two teams met in the tournament.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) on Tuesday. The match will be played in Dubai at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The toss for the match will be held at 7:00 pm IST and the match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

CSK vs SRH Pitch Report (Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad):

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has so far been a challenging ride for the chasing team. In the 12 matches played here in the tournament so far, only two times the chasing team was able to get over the line, while two matches went into a super over as well. The pitch has so far favoured the team who had batted first as they have won four out of the five last games played here in Dubai.

The pitch has also supported the spinners and the size of the ground also helped them in getting crucial wickets in the death overs, as it had slowed down due to the due factor. The team winning the toss will be looking forward to choosing to bat first.

CSK vs SRH Weather Forecast:

The temperature in Dubai is expected to reach 38 degrees Celsius with clear skies. The minimum dip in temperature is likely to be approximately 25 degrees Celsius. There is no probability of showers or thunderstorms as the weather forecast shows 0 per cent of precipitation. The players are also expected to face relatively lower humidity which is likely to be lower than 50 per cent.

CSK vs SRH Preview:

This will be the second encounter between Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chennai Super Kings faced a heartbreaking defeat by seven runs when the last time the two have met in the tournament, 10 days back. The match was also played at this stadium. Both SRH and CSK are not having a really good season and will be looking to better their position at the points table. As the tournament approaches half-way, Sunrisers Hyderabad is at the seventh spot with 3 wins and 4 losses, while Chennai is at the seventh position with only two wins in the seven matches played it played so far. Both the teams have suffered losses in their last matches and will be looking forward to registering a win here in Dubai to leave their loss record behind.

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Timings: October 13, 2020, at 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Dubai

Where to watch: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels

Where to watch online: Disney+ Hotstar

SRH Probable Playing XI:

David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

CSK Probable Playing XI:

Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni (c)(wk), Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

