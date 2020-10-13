IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH: In the pictures, a house can be seen in CSK colours and its logo painted on one of its exterior walls. This super fan of the Chennai Super Kings from Ramil Nadu's Arangur has also named his house as 'Home of Dhoni's fan'.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have always been the favourite team in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The CSK has also been a powerhouse in the IPL tournament for over the years, having won the title three times, and reaching the finals in five more occasions. The CSK is also the only team to have qualified for the playoffs in every season of the IPL that they have played so far.

However, in this year's IPL 2020, things have been tough for the Chennai Super Kings, as the team is on the seventh position at the end of the first half of the tournament. CSK have so far won only two games of their 7 matches played so far. The sensational record of CSK is under a threat this year and the skipper, Dhoni, as well as his team is under immense pressure.

Meanwhile, one of Chennai's biggest strength in their extremely loyal fan base, who always prove that they are with their Thala and the team no matter what the situation is. Amid the crucial time, when Chennai players are in need of extra support, the Chennai Super Kings have shared photographs of a super fan on their official Twitter handle.

“Super Fan Gopi Krishnan and his family in Arangur, Tamil Nadu call their residence Home of Dhoni Fan and rightly so. A super-duper tribute that fills our hearts with #yellove. #WhistlePodu #WhistleFromHome,” CSK wrote on Twitter along with the photographs.

Super Fan Gopi Krishnan and his family in Arangur, Tamil Nadu call their residence Home of Dhoni Fan and rightly so. 🦁💛



A super duper tribute that fills our hearts with #yellove. #WhistlePodu #WhistleFromHome pic.twitter.com/WPMfuzlC3k — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 13, 2020

CSK take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial clash on Tuesday and all eyes will be on how MS Dhoni marshals his troops. CSK’s batting has been very suspected this season with Dhoni himself in patchy form after making a comeback to competitive cricket in over a year.

However, knowing that their fans are still supporting them in these crucial times will make the players happy, and will possibly bring a change in team's attitude to change their destiny in the second half of the tournament.

