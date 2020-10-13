CSK vs SRH: IPL 2020: Little cameos by Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja in the beginning and ending, respectively, helped Chennai post 167 runs at the scoreboard.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: All-round performance by the players of Chennai Super Kings helped the team registered a much-needed win against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday. Batting first Chennai set a target of 168 for SRH, chasing which the Sunrisers Hyderabad were reduced to 147 for 8 in the allotted 20 overs.

For Chennai, Shane Watson, 42, scored the most runs, while Ambati Rayudu made 41. Little cameos by Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja in the beginning and ending, respectively, helped Chennai post 167 runs at the scoreboard. Chasing a target of 168, Sunrisers could only manage to score 147 for 8 and lost the game by 20 runs.

SRH needed 46 runs in the last three overs and they smashed 19 runs in the 18th over as the David Warner-led side saw a glimmer of hope. However, Shardul Thakur brilliant over saw CSK inching closer to the win as Rashid's cameo came to an end in the penultimate over. With 22 runs needed in six balls, Dwayne Bravo bowled a tight over to hand CSK an easy win.

Chasing 168 runs, SRH got off to a worst possible start as Sam Curran dismissed skipper David Warner in the fourth over. Three balls Dwayne Bravo's superb direct hit sent Manish Pandey back in the dugout as SRH lost two wickets in quick succession.

Kane Williamson then joined Jonny Bairstow and the duo played cautiously to avoid any more hiccups. Bairstow played a very sluggish knock before getting bowled by Ravindra Jadeja in the tenth over.

With Bairstow's wicket, Jadeja ended 32 runs partnership as SRH got reduced to 59/3 with 109 still needed in 61 balls. Karn Sharma ended 40 runs partnership between Williamson and Priyam Garg in the 15th over. SRH needed 67 in the last five overs with Williamson and Vijay Shankar on the crease.

Karn Sharma dismissed Williamson in the 18th over but the bowler went for 19 runs as SRH moved closer to the target. However, in the last two overs, CSK bowlers didn't allow SRH batsmen to get over the line.

Earlier after opting to bat first, CSK posted 167 runs after witnessing a poor start. Opener Faf du Plessis (0) was sent back to the pavilion by Sandeep Sharma in the third over. Sam Curran, who opened the batting was then joined by Shane Watson on the field. However, Sandeep Sharma dismissed Curran (31) as well. Curran's dismissal brought Rayudu out on the field.

Stabling the innings for their team, Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu built an 81-run partnership for their team taking the score to 116 for 2 after 15 overs. Dhoni scored 21 runs from 13 balls before giving away an easy catch to Kane Williamson off Thangarasu Natarajan's delivery in the 19th over. Jadeja struck a six and a boundary in the last over to set a target of 168 runs for SRH.

Posted By: Talib Khan