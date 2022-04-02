Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings have so far looked like anything but IPL's defending champions and to effect a turnaround, new skipper Ravindra Jadeja will seek improvements on multiple fronts against Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. CSK's title defence has begun on a disappointing note. After going down to Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener, they lost to new entrants Lucknow Super Giants in their last fixture.

While the batting unit failed to fire in the opening game, heavy dew made life difficult for the bowlers as they failed to defend a target in excess of 200 runs. With the second innings dew in mind, teams are opting to chase and CSK will hope to be better prepared to bowl with the wet ball. The CSK bowling attack is also feeling the absence of pacers Deepak Chahar and Adam Milne and death-over specialist Chris Jordan.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have quite a few big hitters in their ranks, but they faltered against Kolkata Knight Riders. Starting from a six-wicket defeat, they will be eager to return to winning ways and would expect the batters to step up. With Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa at the top, Punjab can dominate the opposition attack with ease. Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan are also known to tonk the ball and will need to play the finisher's role on a more consistent basis.

- CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match Details

Venue: The 11th match of the IPL 2022 between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Timings: The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

When and Where to watch: The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. The viewers can live stream on the Hotstar app (paid subscription) or Jio TV.

- CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Head-to-Head Stats

Both teams have locked horns with each other on 25 occasions in IPL. CSK have the edge with 15 wins to date. Meanwhile, PBKS have mustered 10 wins. Both sides won a game each in the last edition of the tournament.

- CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2022 DreamXI Predictions

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Robin Uthappa, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Shahrukh Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorious, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

- CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorious, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande

PBKS: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Raj Bawa, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar

- CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2022: Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan