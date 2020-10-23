CSK vs MI, IPL 2020: Memes flood Twitter after Chennai Super Kings' power-play debacle against Mumbai | See reactions
New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Netizens had a field day as Chennai Super Kings lost half their side in the powerplay for the first time in the Indian Premier League history during a must-win match against Mumbai Indians at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.
Asked to bat first, Chennai lost Ruturaj Gaikwad for a duck in the first over of their innings. Jasprit Bumrah then cleaned up Ambadi Rayudu and N Jagadeeshan off the consecutive deliveries of the second over. Wickets continued to tumble for the MS Dhoni-men and they were six down with just 30 runs on the scoreboard.
Here are some reactions on Twitter:
CSK fans watching this match pic.twitter.com/glMTDhOVdb— Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 23, 2020
Football match between Mumbai and Chennai.. @ChennaiIPL is leading with one goal#IPL2020 #CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/lWXqCx3v5d— Navneet Sinha🇮🇳 (@MODIfiedNavneet) October 23, 2020
#CSKvsMI— Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) October 23, 2020
After being out of the race from getting a place in the "Play Offs"
Chennai Super Kings:- pic.twitter.com/pAkHm2BiXn
CSK really wants to go back to the hotel ASAP and finish watching Mirzapur Season 2. #CSKvMI— Sapan Verma (@sapanv) October 23, 2020
Enjoying this match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Knight Riders.— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 23, 2020
Posted By: Lakshay Raja