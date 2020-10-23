New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Netizens had a field day as Chennai Super Kings lost half their side in the powerplay for the first time in the Indian Premier League history during a must-win match against Mumbai Indians at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Asked to bat first, Chennai lost Ruturaj Gaikwad for a duck in the first over of their innings. Jasprit Bumrah then cleaned up Ambadi Rayudu and N Jagadeeshan off the consecutive deliveries of the second over. Wickets continued to tumble for the MS Dhoni-men and they were six down with just 30 runs on the scoreboard.

Here are some reactions on Twitter:

Posted By: Lakshay Raja