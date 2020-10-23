Chennai Super Kings lost half their side in the powerplay for the first time in the Indian Premier League history.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Netizens had a field day as Chennai Super Kings lost half their side in the powerplay for the first time in the Indian Premier League history during a must-win match against Mumbai Indians at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Asked to bat first, Chennai lost Ruturaj Gaikwad for a duck in the first over of their innings. Jasprit Bumrah then cleaned up Ambadi Rayudu and N Jagadeeshan off the consecutive deliveries of the second over. Wickets continued to tumble for the MS Dhoni-men and they were six down with just 30 runs on the scoreboard.

Here are some reactions on Twitter:

CSK fans watching this match pic.twitter.com/glMTDhOVdb — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 23, 2020

#CSKvsMI

After being out of the race from getting a place in the "Play Offs"



Chennai Super Kings:- pic.twitter.com/pAkHm2BiXn — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) October 23, 2020

CSK really wants to go back to the hotel ASAP and finish watching Mirzapur Season 2. #CSKvMI — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) October 23, 2020

Enjoying this match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Knight Riders. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 23, 2020

Posted By: Lakshay Raja