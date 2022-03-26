Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Indian cricket's crown jewel, the IPL, is back home: bigger, better and longer. It will be the first time since 2011 that 10 teams be fighting it out for the most coveted T20 trophy in world cricket. With the COVID situation under control in the country, IPL is set to be held in India in its entirety with at least 25 per cent capacity of crowd allowed in stadiums this season. The number of games has been increased to 74 from 60 with the addition of new teams, extending the IPL window to over two months.

In a repeat of last year's final, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with their new captains -- Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer, will lock horns in the opening match of the IPL 2022 and look to start their campaign on a winning note at the Wankhede Stadium today.

CSK Preview:

CSK will be starting a new chapter under the leadership of Jadeja, who has been an integral part of the franchise since 2012, becoming only the third player to lead the Chennai-based franchise after Dhoni and Suresh Raina. As a new skipper, star all-rounder's first challenge is to fill the big voids created by the absence of first-choice players Deepak Chahar (injured) and Moeen Ali (unavailable due to visa issues). In the absence of England all-rounder, New Zealand batter Devon Conway is set to make his IPL debut. But it will be interesting to see, whether CSK plays him as an opener or use him as a floater in the middle-order to counter Knight Riders' mystery spinners.

KKR Preview:

On the other hand, new KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer will also have to find the opening partner of Venkatesh Iyer. KKR bought Alex Hales during the IPL auction but the England cricketer pulled out of the IPL 2020 and his replacement Aaron Finch, who is not available for the early part of the tournament. Meanwhile, Kiwi pacer Tim Southee, who got married earlier this week and joined the IPL bubble late, will miss today's game. In his absence, Knight Riders could bring in Sri Lanka's Chamika Karunaratne or pick an extra Indian seamer.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match Details:

Venue: Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

Timings: CSK vs KKR match will start at 7:30 pm, Saturday

Where to watch: CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast on Star Network. The match will be telecast on Star Sports channel. The match will also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2022 Dream 11 Prediction:

Sam Billings, Devon Conway, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer (vc), Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Varun Chakravarthy.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan / Maheesh Theekshana, Adam Milne

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Mohammad Nabi / Tim Southee, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2022 Squads:

CSK: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.

KKR: Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav.

