New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The final of T20 League IPL will be played between 3 times championship holder Chennai Super Kings and 2 times championship holder Kolkata Knight Riders. The match will be played at the Dubai Stadium on Friday, October 15.

It's the ninth IPL final for MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, while Kolkata Knight Riders have never lost in an IPL final. This time some matches of IPL were played in India in May 2021 and some in the UAE due to the COVID scare.

Chennai Super Kings won the first qualifier against Delhi Capitals to easily secure their position in the final of IPL 2021. While Kolkata Knight Riders under England captain Eoin Morgan are on a roll after scoring back-to-back wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in the knockouts.

IPL 2021 Final: When to watch

The final match of the Indian Premier League will be played between CSK and KKR at 7:30 pm (IST) at Dubai International Stadium.

IPL 2021 Final: Where to watch

The match between CSK and KKR will be live-streamed on StarSports1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD and also on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar at 7:30 pm. However, the coverage will start from 7 pm from the time of the toss.

It's a double bonanza for Cricket lovers this season as the IPL 2021 finals and Dussehra fall on the same day. Fans can catch the live-action clash between two great teams. Chennai Super Kings have lifted the trophy of IPL 3 times before in the year 2010, 2011, and 2018, KKR, on the other hand, has clinched the title on 2 occasions in 2012 and 2014.

