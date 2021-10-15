New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In the much-awaited finals of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings will battle against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium on October 15 at 7:30 pm. Fans can catch the live action on their television screens on Star Sports.

Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets in qualifier 1 to secure their record ninth place in the finals of IPL 2021 while KKR had to defeat RCB in the eliminator game and then outsmarted Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier to reach the finals of IPL 2021.

Kolkata Knight Riders have won two out of two in the IPL finals. Chennai Super Kings have reached the finals nine times, emerging victorious in three of them. Friday's final between the two teams in Dubai promises a tactical clash between MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, and Dwayne Bravo have all played their roles to perfection and under Dhoni's leadership, the bunch has proved to be good on days when it has mattered.

Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, and Rahul Tripathi, Venkatesh Iyer's inclusion provided the much-needed boost to the batting lineup and the Kolkata-based franchise. Before witnessing the epic battle of Kings vs Knights we have brought to you some Players to watch out for from both teams.

Chennai Super Kings- Players to watch out for:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

MS Dhoni at the helm continues to be an influential figure in the team. His leadership, bowling changes, and backing people to the hilt have worked wonders in the tournament. CSK skipper MS is that Key player of the franchise who can change the game at any time with his fiery batting. Known as the best finisher MS Dhoni is one of the players to watch out for in the CSK vs KKR match today.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the opening batsman for the CSK is the main reason CSK has won many battles in the IPL 2021. The right-handed with (603 runs) is currently the highest run-scorer for the CSK and 2nd highest in IPL 2021. In 15 games, he has mustered 603 runs at an average of 46.38. He has also slammed 1 century and 4 half-centuries.

Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur has been clinching wickets at crucial times. He is another player who has been an asset to the team in the most crucial games. Shardul is the leading wicket-taker of the team and when needed strikes to dismiss many.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Players to watch out for:

Shubman Gill

Gill is the leading run-scorer for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021. He with his fiery opening has added many bonus runs for the franchise in crucial matches. In 16 games, Gill has scored 427 runs at an average of 26.69 and 2 half-centuries. He has smacked few match-winning knocks.

Venkatesh Iyer

Right from his very first match, Venkatesh proved that he will make big of him in the tournament. Venkatesh is another player to look out for in the battle against CSK today. Venkatesh Iyer has scored runs consistently, since. In 9 matches, he has managed to score 320 runs at an average of 40.

Sunil Narine

The West Indies player is an all-rounder, he does wonders with his bat and ball when needed. Narine is a very important player for KKR and another player to look out for as the player can adopt different roles. In 13 games, Narine has picked 14 wickets at an average of 23.92. He has also bowled at an economy of just 6.44.

Posted By: Ashita Singh