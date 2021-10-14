New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The final clash of IPL will be between CSK and KKR on October 15. The match will kick start at 7:30 pm and will be played at Kolkata Knight Riders have won two out of two in the IPL finals. Chennai Super Kings have reached the finals nine times, emerging victorious in three of them. Friday's final between the two teams in Dubai promises a tactical clash between MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan.

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have locked horns for a total of 27 times so far in which Chennai holds the superiority as they have won 17 games while Kolkata Knight Riders have only emerged winner in 9 games.

Have a look at the results of the last 5 Games between CSK and KKR:

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi 2021

Result -CSK won by 2 wickets

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai 2021

Result - CSK won by 18 runs

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi 2020

Result - KKR won by 10 runs

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai 2020

Result - CSK won by 6 wickets

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai 2019

Result - CSK won by 7 wickets

In CSK v KKR games, Suresh Raina has been the highest run-getter with 664 runs at an average of 41.50 in 20 matches. Ravichandran Ashwin has been the highest wicket-taker with 16 wickets in 14 matches to his name.

While CSK will have to look out for Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Venkatesh Iyer's skills in the upcoming game to secure a win and maintain an upper hand.

Take a look at the probable playing XI of CSK and KKR:

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

KKR: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan/Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

