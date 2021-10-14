New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: After 59 league matches and 3 playoff matches, we finally have the two finalists of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021). Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

If numbers are anything to go by, then CSK, in their astonishing ninth final appearance in 12 editions (they were suspended in two), are certain to start favourites against Kolkata Knight Riders on 'Dussera' day but in terms of trophies, there isn't much of a difference. While Chennai has won the IPL trophy on three instances in 2010, 2011 and 2018, KKR, on the other hand, has clinched the title on 2 occasions in 2012 and 2014.

On Friday, CSK's chances of winning a fourth title will depend on how well they handle the 12 overs from KKR's spin trio of Varun Chakravarthy (economy rate 6.40), Shakib Al Hasan (ER:6.64) and Sunil Narine (ER:6.44), who has been outstanding in this tournament.

However, the final match comes with its own set of pressures and how these three perform when put under the pump will be the key against a team of battle-hardened "been there done that" professionals.

The Knight Riders, on the other hand, also have a captain who has won a World Cup and has been at the heart of the England team's transformation as white-ball captain. Many believe that Russell the batter should replace Morgan, who has had an awful IPL with the willow.

Bur it's the leadership that has stood the test of time as he has marshalled his available resources well. He stuck with Shubman Gill as an opener and the youngster has had a decent run. The faith shown in Venkatesh Iyer will also benefit the Indian white-ball team while Narine the bowler found his mojo under him with constant support after remodelled action.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final Pitch Report:

The pitch at Sharjah has been quite challenging for batters, and a similar display is expected to take place in Qualifier 2. Spinners and pacers with apt variation skills will get plenty of assistance.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final Dream 11 Predictions:

Wicketkeeper – MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen – Venkatesh Iyer (VC), Shubman Gill, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C)

All-rounders – Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo

Bowlers – Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy

KKR vs CSK, IPL 2021 Final Probable playing 11 of both teams:

KKR: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy and Shivam Mavi

CSK: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Josh Hazlewood

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan