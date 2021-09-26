New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 2 wickets in the last over in an engrossing clash between the two teams in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (September 26). With this, the MS Dhoni led CSK claimed top spot in points table at the IPL 2021.

Match 38 of IPL 2021, started off with the KKR choosing to bat first after winning the toss. It should be noted that CSK captain MS Dhoni made one change to playing XI with all-rounder Sam Curran replacing unfit Dwayne Bravo in a like-for-like replacement. On the other hand, KKR captain Eoin Morgan played with an unchanged XI.

KKR set a challenging 172-run target for CSK with Rahul Tripathi being the lead scorer with 45. Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik played some quick shots and earned 26 runs in 11 balls while Nitish Rana remained unbeaten on 37 off 27 balls.

Chasing the 172 runs mark, CSK top-order batsmen made some much-needed contributions but they collapsed towards the end before Ravindra Jadeja's thrilling innings of 8-ball 22, including two fours and two sixes. His performance helped his side reach 172/8 in 20 overs. Faf du Plessis (44), Ruturaj Gaikwad (40), and Moeen Ali (32) were the other contributors.

However, the twist in the tale came at the dismissals of Sam Curran and Jadeja with 4 runs required off the last over. Needing one run off the ball, Deepak Chahar took the team to victory.

Meanwhile, both CSK and KKR made a winning start in the season resumption of the 2021 Indian Premier League. Incidentally, both the sides have defeated the same opponents in their first two games in the UAE leg, i.e. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha