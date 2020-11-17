IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra said that the Chennai Super Kings should instead be using Right to Match card for MS Dhoni in the auction, thereby saving up a lot of money.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian batsman Aakash Chopra recently suggested the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) that the team should release the former India captain into the auction pool if the organisers would conduct a mega auction for the fourteenth season of the cash-rich league in 2021.

"I think CSK should release MS Dhoni going into the mega auction, if there is a mega auction then you will be with that player for three years. But will Dhoni stay with you for three years? I am not saying don't keep Dhoni, he will play the next IPL, but if you keep him as a retained player but you will have to pay Rs 15 crore," said Chopra in a video posted on his Facebook account.

Aakash Chopra said that the Chennai Super Kings should instead be using Right to Match card for MS Dhoni in the auction. He said that by doing so the CSK could save up a lot of money to buy other key players in the auction.

"If you release Dhoni for the mega auction, you can pick him with the Right To Match card and you can pick the right players by having the desired money in your kitty. You can pick Dhoni in the auction, from CSK point of view, if they release Dhoni and then pick him up in auction, it would be beneficial for them",Chopra said.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni had a poor stint at the IPL this year and his team also came seventh in the points table and could not qualify for the playoffs for the first time in the history of IPL.

However, the captain cool have confirmed that he will be playing in the yellow jersey in the next season of the mega T20 league next year. Though there is no confirmation on how long Dhoni will continue his IPL career, so Chopra said that the CSK might not be looking at him as three-year option.

"If Dhoni does not stay with you for three years and he plays just the 2021 season, you will get the Rs 15 crore back for the 2022 edition, but how will you find a player worth that Rs 15 crore? That's the advantage of a mega auction, you can create a big team if you have the money", he added.

CSK struggled in IPL 2020, finishing seventh with only 12 points from 14 matches. With Shane Watson announcing retirement and the squad already ageing, CSK will be desperate for a mega auction, felt Chopra.

"CSK needs a mega auction, the side does not have many players that can be retained. If you want to make a team from the scratch, then are you willing to spend big bucks on the likes of Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu? I don't think that CSK will look at the likes of Raina and Harbhajan if they are making a team from scratch," said Aakash Chopra.

Posted By: Talib Khan