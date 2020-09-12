Veteran Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Saturday left everyone guessing with his tweet in which he claimed to have come across something big that, he said, will "change the way you look at cricket forever."

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Veteran Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Saturday left everyone guessing with his tweet in which he claimed to have come across something big that, he said, will "change the way you look at cricket forever." The off-spinner, who represented India in 103 tests and 236 ODIs, has recently pulled out of the T20 league citing personnel reason.

"Cricket aaj kal kaafi news mein hai, aur abhi abhi mujhe aisa kuch pata chala hai that will change the way you look at cricket forever (Cricket is in news nowadays and I have just came across something that will change the way you look at cricket forever)!" the cricketer wrote on Twitter along with hashtag #CricketKaKhulasa.

He didn't divulge any further details but the use of #hastag hints it could be a marketing tactic of a new cricket show or something and may not be any sensational scandal related to the cricketing world. Still, his tweet left social media users guessing.

"Share then why to wait paji you are known to be bold," a user commented on his tweet. "Bol do bhai.. raaj khol do.. breaking news me kangana, Rhea ko dekhakr boar hot chuke hai..," wrote another.

Another user urged him not to reveal something which will spoil the upcoming T20 league. One more user requested the cricketer to end the suspense, "We deserve to know the truth. Pls tell us. Don't leave us in suspense."

One Twitter user pointed out at Virendra Sehwag's tweet and tried to relate them. However, Sehwag tweet was apparently related to the start of the T20 league from September 19 as he wrote "exactly seven days from now".

