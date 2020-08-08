Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal had is all set to tie the knot with Dhanashree Mishra. The couple had their roka ceremony on Saturday in the presence their of family members.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal had is all set to tie the knot with Dhanashree Mishra. The couple had their roka ceremony on Saturday in the presence their of family members. The cricketer shared a picture of him and Dhanashree on Twitter and wrote "We said "Yes" along with our families" with a heart symbol and #rokaceremony.

As Chahal shared the news, wishes started pouring from fans and fellow cricketers. While a user termed it a "sweet googly", sports presenter Gaurav Kapoor wrote "Arre waaah Chottey, lockdown may lockdown."

Another Indian cricketer Suresh Raina congratulated the couple. However, it was the message from IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings which stood out from the rest. While congratulating the cricketer, CSK also gave a piece of advice to him.

"Congratulations guys! Personal advise to Yuzi from the Kings: Surrender to the Queen, otherwise checkmate only!" CSK wrote on Twitter.

Who is Chahal's fiance Dhanashree Verma

Dhanashree is a popular YouTuber and dancer. She has over 1.5 million subscribers on her YouTube channel where she mostly posts her dance videos. Her YouTube bio reads: "Experience Fitness while you explore the dancer in you. By Dhanashree Verma (DANCE-O-THEQUE)"

She has also featured in a song with popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. Take a look at some of her videos.





Posted By: Shashikant Sharma