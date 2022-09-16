We Fell In Love With Your Brand Of Tennis: Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Federer On Brilliant Career

As Swiss tennis great Roger Federer announced retirement from professional tennis on Thursday, cricketing legends and former players have congratulated the 20-time Grand Slam winner for his illustrious career.

Announcing his retirement on September 15, Federer said, "Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career. The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour."

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar leads the wishes for tennis maestro and wrote, "We fell in love with your brand of tennis. Slowly, your tennis became a habit."

Federer became the first men's tennis player to clinch 20 Grand Slam titles, a feat that very few has achieved so far. The 2003 Wimbledon Open was his fist of many Grand Slam victories he attained in his illustrious career.

The Swiss legend held World No. 1 in the ATP Rankings for 310 weeks, second-most since 1973 behind only Serbia's Djokovic. However, Federer held top spot for a record 237 consecutive weeks from February 2, 2004 until August 18, 2008.

Federer became the oldest World No. 1 in the history of the ATP Rankings on February 19, 2018 at age 36.

What a career, @rogerfederer. We fell in love with your brand of tennis. Slowly, your tennis became a habit. And habits never retire, they become a part of us.



Thank you for all the wonderful memories. pic.twitter.com/FFEFWGLxKR — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 15, 2022

Elegance is the only beauty that never fades & u defined it each time u stepped on to the court. A #Legend in every sense, you’re the reason billions followed tennis. Congrats on a brilliant career! Wishing you the very best! Thank you @rogerfederer ❤️ #GOAT #ThankYouRoger pic.twitter.com/uZesROr4SO — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 15, 2022

End of an era! Congratulations @rogerfederer on making so many fall in love with the sport and a truly remarkable career 👏 pic.twitter.com/nJjteiN2TT — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 15, 2022

A legend of the game. Tennis will miss @rogerfederer. He changed the game forever!#RogerFederer pic.twitter.com/KP1wamUVnc — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 15, 2022

For so many in this generation , Tennis means Federer , end of an era.

Roger the greatest. ❤ pic.twitter.com/npDu4gUgR2 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 15, 2022

Thank you, @rogerfederer, for all the wonderful memories. You are truly an artist and made us all fall in love with tennis with your grace and elegance on and off the field. Have a great second innings as well ! https://t.co/oYEgX7AiQf — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) September 15, 2022