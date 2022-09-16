We Fell In Love With Your Brand Of Tennis: Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Federer On Brilliant Career

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar leads the wishes for tennis maestro and wrote, "We fell in love with your brand of tennis. Slowly, your tennis became a habit."

By Ankit Bisht
Fri, 16 Sep 2022 10:40 AM IST
Minute Read
We Fell In Love With Your Brand Of Tennis: Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Federer On Brilliant Career
Tennis legend Roger Federer (Photo: @ImRo45 Twitter)

As Swiss tennis great Roger Federer announced retirement from professional tennis on Thursday, cricketing legends and former players have congratulated the 20-time Grand Slam winner for his illustrious career.

Announcing his retirement on September 15, Federer said, "Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career. The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour."

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar leads the wishes for tennis maestro and wrote, "We fell in love with your brand of tennis. Slowly, your tennis became a habit."

Federer became the first men's tennis player to clinch 20 Grand Slam titles, a feat that very few has achieved so far. The 2003 Wimbledon Open was his fist of many Grand Slam victories he attained in his illustrious career.

The Swiss legend held World No. 1 in the ATP Rankings for 310 weeks, second-most since 1973 behind only Serbia's Djokovic. However, Federer held top spot for a record 237 consecutive weeks from February 2, 2004 until August 18, 2008.

Federer became the oldest World No. 1 in the history of the ATP Rankings on February 19, 2018 at age 36.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.