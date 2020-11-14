Aakash Chopra's statement came in reference to former Indian Cricketer Gautam Gambhir's call for the change in RCB's captaincy following the Bangalore's poor show in the IPL this season.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has defended Indian skipper Virat Kohli amid calls for change in the captaincy of Royal Challengers Bangalore and India's limited-over side. In a video posted on his Facebook page, Chopra asked if Rohit Sharma could have been a successful captain in the Indian Premier League with the RCB squad.

"Gautam Gambhir believes that it will be nation's misfortune if Rohit Sharma is not made the captain of Indian T20I side, since he is the most successful IPL captain. But I have a questions: Could Rohit have won two, three or four IPL titles if he was given the RCB team, which was led by Kohli this season?"

Mumbai Indians won their record-extending fifth IPL title under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma earlier this week by comfortably defeating Delhi Capitals in the finals. RCB, on the other hand, has never lifted the trophy despite reaching the qualifiers several times. The Bangalore-based franchise has had some of the best batsmen in the world cricket, including Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, and Aaron Finch. Kohli has led the side since 2013.

Bangalore was knocked out of IPL 2020 with a six-wicket defeat defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2020. Kohli is currently in Australia and will lead India in the T20, ODI and Test series beginning later this year.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja