New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: On the occasion of Diwali, when everyone was busy exchanging greeting and wishes, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma too came forward to share a message on festival of joy. However, it did not go down well with several users on social media as they started questioning Indian skipper for his 'forceful woke' message and countered him for his collection of luxury cars which also "contribute to the pollution" among several other reasons. Amidst the major backlash, Congress leader Udit Raj came up with a derogatory remark for Indian skipper and called him his wife Anushka Sharma's 'dog'.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Udit Raj wrote, "Anushka Sharma needs to control her dog, Virat Kohli. No one is loyal than Dogs. Kohli had 'taught' the 'looters, scoundrels & fools' to not burst crackers. The DNA of this country's people needs to get checked if they belonged to this country."

Kohli had urged people to not burst crackers on the occasion of the 'Festival of Joy'. Some of the users also pointed that firecrackers have always been part of IPL and other cricket tournaments.

अनुष्का को अपने कुत्ते विराट कोहली को सम्भालने की ज़रूरत नही है। कुत्ता से ज़्यादा वफ़ादार कोई नही। कोहली ने तुम लुच्चे ,लफ़ंगों और मूर्खों को सीख दी थी कि प्रदूषण से मानवता ख़तरे में हैं।

तुम लोगों का डीएनए चेक कराना पड़ेगा कि तुम यहाँ के मूल निवासी हो कि नहीं? — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) November 15, 2020

"Please remember do not burst crackers, protect the environment and have fun at home with your loved ones, a simple Diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion," Kohli had said in a video.

Kohli and his wife Anushka are among celebrities who speak against cruelty to animals and environmental degradation.

While Kohli was being trolled for his video, his fellow teammate from Royal Challengers Bangalore, Shivam Dube, provided more fodder to Twitteratis to fire shots at Kohli.

Dube shared a photo on Saturday, in which he was dressed in kurta and was celebrating the festival with firecrackers.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Wishing everyone a very happy Diwali & a prosperous new year ahead..."

Wishing everyone a very happy Diwali & a prosperous new year ahead... pic.twitter.com/g0lZPzfJlY — Shivam Dube (@IamShivamDube) November 14, 2020

In no time, the picture went viral and the netizens did not miss the chance to take a jibe at Indian skipper Kohli. One of the users said, "Virat: You are dropped."

Another user wrote, "Virat unfollowed Dubey.. LOL..."

Virat unfollowed dubey now wtf https://t.co/OK9SmYKkDw — Aryan (@warriorizback_) November 15, 2020

Getting back to Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper is currently in Australia, where he is leading the Indian team in the upcoming series that will begin on November 27.

