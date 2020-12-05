India vs Australia 2020: India's move to send Chahal as 'concussion' substitute of Jadeja worked wonders as the leggie took three wickets for 25 runs in his four overs, helping the Men in Blue beat the Aussies.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India on Friday defeated Australia by 11 runs in the first T20 International at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. However, the talking point of the game was Yuzvendra Chahal replacing Ravindra Jadeja as 'concussion' substitute.

The gamble to send Chahal as 'concussion' substitute of Jadeja worked wonders for team India as the leggie took three wickets for 25 runs in his four overs, helping the Men in Blue beat the Aussies.

However, the Australian team was not particularly happy with Chahal replacing Jadeja as 'concussion' substitute and their coach Justin Langer even expressed his disappointment to match referee David Boom.

While the Australians expressed displeasure, several cricket experts including legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar said that no one can argue about Chahal replacing Jadeja and he is surprised by the substitution 'noise'.

"You can argue that Chahal's not an all-rounder, but any bowler who goes out with the bat, whether he scores one run or 100 runs, is an all-rounder, as far as I'm concerned," he said, as reported by India Today.

"And he bowls, so it's a like-for-like replacement, and the Australian match referee had no objection to that. So I don't see why there is so much of noise about it," he added.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir also supported India's decision to replace Jadeja with Chahal, saying it was a match referee's call whether to allow the substitution.

"There could be a delayed concussion as well ... India used it to the best of their advantage by having a wrist-spinner," Gambhir told the ESPNcricinfo website.

Meanwhile, Former Australia player Tom Moody wondered why Jadeja did not receive immediate medical attention after the head knock.

"I have no issue with Jadeja being substituted with Chahal," he said on Twitter. "But I do have an issue with a doctor and physio not being present after Jadeja was struck on the helmet which, I believe, is the protocol now?"

On the other hand, cricket expert Aakash Chopra said that people cannot complain about Ravindra Jadeja being substituted by Yuzvendra Chahal "without knowing the gravity of the situation".

"The rule says that if you are hit on the head by the ball the concussion protocols take over. Which means as soon as someone is hit on the head, the team physio, medical doctors should go in and check the player's helmet and examine his head and then only the game should move forward. Which did not happen, which was one wrong," he said on his YouTube channel.

"Jaddu continues to play and hits one or two shots but once he goes to the dressing room, he complains of dizziness, giddiness and the team doctor advises him not to go back to the field as he does not want to take a chance," he added.

About the incident:

Jadeja, who scored an unbeaten 44 off 26 balls on Friday, was hit by Australian pacer Mitchell Starc into his helmet in the last over of the innings. Under the concussion rules, Jadeja was replaced by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal only during the innings break. Chahal rubbed salt in Australia's wound by claiming match-winning figures of 3-25.

In July last year, the International Cricket Council had allowed like for like concussion substitutes in case a player got hit on the head.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma