Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli’s return in the white jersey of Team India ended quickly with controversy on Friday when the captain of Indian Test team was dismissed for zero on Day 1 of second Test match against New Zealand at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium.

After Ajaz Patel struck to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara earlier in the over, the Kiwi spinner gamed out his bowl again as Kohli was given out lbw by the Umpire.

Kohli reviewed the Umpire’s decision, with the third umpire spending quite substantial amount of time to figure out whether the ball hit bat or not. There was doubt if the ball had hit inside edge of the bat or not.

However, citing a “lack of conclusive evidence”, the third umpire gave Kohli out and a frustrated Kohli was forced to walk out of the ground. This went on with Kohli taking a brief stoppage to apparently discuss the imprecision of the umpire with on-field umpire Nitin Menon.

Also Read
Ind vs NZ: India suffer injury blows as Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma,..
Ind vs NZ: India suffer injury blows as Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma,..

Kohli was seen smashing his bat on the boundary rope after his dismissal.

India were 111-3 at tea with Mayank Agarwal unbeaten on 52 and Shreyas Iyer on 7.

Fans online were concerned with Kohli’s dismissal.

Dismissal unfortunate: Vinod Kambli

Common sense is not so common: Wasim Jaffer

The duck was Kohli's 10th as a captain in Test cricket putting him together with Graeme Smith.

India won the toss and chose to bat first after the match started more than two hours later than the scheduled time due to a wet outfield at the Wankhede Stadium.

Also Read
India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Pitch report and weather forecast in..
India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Pitch report and weather forecast in..

Posted By: Mukul Sharma