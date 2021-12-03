Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli’s return in the white jersey of Team India ended quickly with controversy on Friday when the captain of Indian Test team was dismissed for zero on Day 1 of second Test match against New Zealand at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium.

After Ajaz Patel struck to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara earlier in the over, the Kiwi spinner gamed out his bowl again as Kohli was given out lbw by the Umpire.

Kohli reviewed the Umpire’s decision, with the third umpire spending quite substantial amount of time to figure out whether the ball hit bat or not. There was doubt if the ball had hit inside edge of the bat or not.

However, citing a “lack of conclusive evidence”, the third umpire gave Kohli out and a frustrated Kohli was forced to walk out of the ground. This went on with Kohli taking a brief stoppage to apparently discuss the imprecision of the umpire with on-field umpire Nitin Menon.

Unlucky Virat Kohli, he dismissed for a duck, umpires call was vital in this decision. pic.twitter.com/WdKcBWictm — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 3, 2021

Kohli was seen smashing his bat on the boundary rope after his dismissal.

India were 111-3 at tea with Mayank Agarwal unbeaten on 52 and Shreyas Iyer on 7.

Fans online were concerned with Kohli’s dismissal.

Pretty clearly taking the edge and change in direction of the ball. And Third Umpire was so keen in saying "OUT" even before ball tracking 😑@imVkohli • #INDvsNZ

pic.twitter.com/K8KZMBpbKX — Troll RCB Haters (@Troll_RCBHaters) December 3, 2021

Virat Kohli's luck sucks. No one can ever be so freaking unlucky with everything!



Ugly umpiring. Indian umpires need to be sacked, except some. Standards going down day by day. — Jaanvi🏏 (@ThatCric8Girl) December 3, 2021

Dismissal unfortunate: Vinod Kambli

.@imVkohli's dismissal was very unfortunate it was bat first and pad, but unruly decent was shown by virat & was uncalled for... I hope srinath noticed it.#IndiaVsNewZealand — Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) December 3, 2021

Common sense is not so common: Wasim Jaffer

That was bat first in my opinion. And I understand the 'conclusive evidence' part. But I think this was an instance where common sense should have prevailed. But as they say common sense is not so common. Feel for Virat Kohli. #Unlucky #INDvNZ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 3, 2021

The duck was Kohli's 10th as a captain in Test cricket putting him together with Graeme Smith.

India won the toss and chose to bat first after the match started more than two hours later than the scheduled time due to a wet outfield at the Wankhede Stadium.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma