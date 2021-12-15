New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India Test team captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday broke his silence over the rumours of a rift between him and India ODI captain Rohit Sarma. Kohli, while addressing a press briefing ahead of India's tour of South Africa, said that there is no rift between him and Sharma and all those reports speculating the tussle are false.

"There is no problem between me and Rohit Sharma. I have been clarifying for the past two years and I am tired. None of my actions or decisions will be to take the team down", Kohli said.

