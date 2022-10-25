'Chup Kar Diya Na Sabko?': Ravi Shastri's Strong Message To Virat Kohli's Critics

It has been a strenuous year for star batter Virat Kohli where he saw himself coming out of a mental health break and proving his mettle on the ground. The Asia Cup saw the comeback of Kohli and also the much-anticipated end of his almost three-year-long century drought which came against Afghanistan. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was in all praise for Kohli after his incredible 82-run knock against arch-rivals Pakistan following the collapse of India's batting order in the T20 World Cup encounter at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Kohli made his return to the Indian side in Asia Cup after a month-long break and since then he has been in stellar form for the Men in Blue. The knock against Pakistan proved that Kohli is a vital cog in India's batting order despite having new stars like Suryakumar Yadav. It was not the runs that Kohli scored during his knock but also the shots that he played to make it look iconic.

"In all my years of playing and watching India vs Pakistan, those two sixes off Haris Rauf are two of the greatest shots played by an Indian batsman. The only comparison is Sachin Tendulkar's six off Shoaib Akhtar in Centurion in 2003 World Cup. These are two of the greatest cricketers of our time. Tendulkar's knock had some of the magnificent shots played in white-ball cricket against Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar. And then this Kohli knock. These two are the biggest knocks I have seen where quality fast bowling has been taken apart," Shastri told the Indian Express.

"Perhaps, it's best to start with a feeling that I didn't have when I was watching the greatest T20 knock by Virat: I wasn't surprised. I was waiting for this to happen. I knew this would happen in Australia. Just check his record here - the pitches suit him plus he loves playing on these grounds and in front of the fans here. His record against Pakistan has always been good and it was a big situation: cometh the hour, cometh the stage, cometh the man.

"I got emotional when it was all unfolding. I have seen what he has gone through in the last couple of years. We all know the recent context. Did I have something to say to him at the end? Frankly, not a thing. We are a country with short memories; topi masters of the world! We flip, change in two minutes. Kohli knows what I feel. I know what he feels. What's there to be said? Not a thing," he stated further.

Shastri concluded by saying that Kohli will always be the superstar of the game but his inning has silenced his critics who have put pressure on the batter.

"For the cricketing world, he was a superstar even before the knock; now let them decide what he is to them. I am not going to put in words for them. What's next for Virat Kohli? I have no expectations, just let him enjoy his life. The media and critics have put enough pressure on this uncut diamond and he showed who he is. Chup kar diya na sabko?! (He has silenced everyone, right)," said Shastri.