New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chris Gayle has been a legend in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2008. However, the legendary batsman did not sign up in the mega auction of the cash-rich league this year, saying he was not "treated properly" during the last couple of years of the IPL.

"So I thought ‘okay, you (Gayle) didn’t get the respect you deserved after you did so much for the sport and IPL.’ So I said ‘okay, that’s it, I’m not going to bother to enter the draft,’ so I left it as it is. There is always going to life after cricket so I’m just trying to adapt to normality," he told the Mirror of the United Kingdom (UK).

However, the 42-year-old - who has played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Punjab Kings (PBKS) - has vowed to make a comeback next year as he is yet to win an IPL trophy.

"I’ve represented three teams in the IPL, Kolkata, RCB and Punjab. Between RCB and Punjab, I would love to get a title, with one of those two teams. I had a great stint with RCB where I was more successful within the IPL, and Punjab, they’ve been good. I love to explore and I love challenges so let's see what happens," he told the Mirror.

Gayle was first signed up for IPL by KKR in 2008. In 2009, he found no buyers at the 2011 mega auction. However, he joined the RCB as a replacement for injured Dirk Nannes. In 2018, PBKS bought Gayle for his base price.

In 142 IPL games, he has scored 4,965 at an average of 39.72 and a strike rate of 148.96 with his highest score of 175. The West Indies legend has six IPL hundreds and 31 fifties to his name.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma