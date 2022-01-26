New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: As India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day, the Indian Prime Minister has written to the popular cricketers Chris Gayle and Jonty Rhodes who share close and Profound connections with the nation. After receiving the messages both the Cricketers shared a Tweet and thanked PM Modi for his greetings.

West Indies Chris Gayle taking to Twitter wrote, "I would like to congratulate India on their 73rd Republic Day. I woke up to a personal message from Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi reaffirming my close personal ties with him and to the people of India. Congratulations from the Universe Boss and Nuff love."

I would like to congratulate India on their 73rd Republic Day. I woke up to a personal message from Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi reaffirming my close personal ties with him and to the people of India. Congratulations from the Universe Boss and nuff love 🇮🇳🇯🇲❤️🙏🏿 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) January 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Jonty taking to Twitter shared the image of the letter and wrote, "Thank you @narendramodiji for the very kind words. I have indeed grown so much as an individual on every visit to India. My whole family celebrates #RepublicDay with all of India, honouring the importance of a #Constitution that protects the rights of the Indian people #JaiHind."

Thank you @narendramodi ji for the very kind words. I have indeed grown so much as an individual on every visit to India. My whole family celebrates #RepublicDay with all of India, honouring the importance of a #Constitution that protects the rights of the Indian people #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/olovZ8Pgvn — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) January 26, 2022

Both Chris Gayle and Jonty Rhodes have been associated with IPL, South African Rhodes is a Mumbai Indians fielding coach and he also has a daughter named 'India'. On the other hand, Universe Boss Gayle considers India, his second home, Chris has played for KKR, RCB, and PBKS.

PM Modi, in his letter to Rhodes, wrote: "I would like to convey my Republic Day Greetings to You." "Over the years, you have developed a profound connection with India and its culture. This is truly reflected when you named your daughter after this great nation. You truly are a special ambassador of the strong relations between our nations."

India is witnessing a series of historic socio-economic transformations. I am confident these will empower lives and contribute to the global fund."

He acknowledged the special relations between the nation and Cricket stars and said Jonty is truly a special ambassador of the strong connection.

Posted By: Ashita Singh