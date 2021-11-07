Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: T20I legend and veteran West Indies batsman Chris Gayle on Saturday cleared the rumours about his retirement from the shortest format of the game and reiterated he has not retired from international cricket. Speaking to the International Cricket Council (ICC) in a live chat on Facebook after West Indies final game in the T20I World Cup 2021, the 42-year-old said that he is looking to play a 'farewell' in front of his home crowd in Jamaica.

The veteran West Indies legend, who is famously known as 'Universal Boss' among fans, called his career "phenomenal" but hinted that he might consider retiring and joining the likes of Dwayne Bravo if a 'farewell' game cannot be arranged for him in Jamaica. "I didn't announce any retirement but (if) they actually give me one game in Jamaica to go in front of my home crowd, then I can say 'hey guys, thank you so much," Gayle was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"Let's see. If not, I'll announce it. Long time and then I'll be joining DJ Bravo in the backend and say thanks to each and everyone but I can't say that as yet. I was just having some fun today. Put everything that happened aside. I was just interacting with the fans in the stands and just having some fun seeing as it's going to be my last World Cup game".

Gayle, 'jokingly', also said that he would love to play another T20I World Cup, thanking his fans for their continuous support. The 42-year-old also said that he gets 'disappointed' if he fails to 'entertain' his fans. He said he "gutted inside for the fans and especially for this World Cup as well".

"I'm a very determined person," Cricbuzz quoted Gayle as saying. "I work hard. A lot of people don't see the hard work, but I work hard in silence. I'm a talent and I use it wisely. I grew up from nothing to something".

Gayle, who made his debut for the West Indies in 1999, was pivotal in his team's two successful World Cup campaigns. He has scored 1,899 runs in 79 T20Is with an average of 28.11 and a strike rate of 137.31. His tally includes two centuries and 14 half-centuries. He also scalped 20 wickets in the shortest format.

In his overall T20 career, Gayle scored a total of 14,321 runs from 445 innings, including 22 centuries and a world record score of 175 off just 66 balls for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2013 IPL season.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma