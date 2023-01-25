Cheteshwar Pujara's 35th Birthday: From MCG Epic To Sydney Resistance, Check Out His Top Test Innings

Indian middle order mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara is among the modern day maestros of test cricket. Patience, perseverance and personality - Pujara carried all these traits and embeded them in his batting style. He is one of the few batters who have gone to Australia and conquered them twice with his proper test batting style.

Here are some of his career-defining innings which are still reminiscent in the minds of cricket fans as Pujara celebrates his 35th birthday.

MCG (106 off 319 balls)

Pujara just bats, bats and bats - said the Australian commentator Mark Howard during his grinding knock against arch-rivals Australia in the boxing day test of 2018/19 series. His innings was so impactful that Australian bowlers were completely drained at the end. India won the test by 137 runs and went 2-1 in the series.

Sydney (193 off 373 balls)

Although, Australia managed to get a draw but the 35-year-old Pujara left his mark in Australia as he smashed his highest test score down under. He was accompanied by the ever-so-flamboyant Rishabh Pant and together they just piled the pain on the already drained out Aussie bowlers.

Colombo (145 off 289 balls)

Imagine a batter making a comeback in the test side after a long time and gets the only available slot - opening. Pujara took up the challenge and scored 145 runs out of 312 (Team India's total) and remained not-out. A career defining knock yet again outside India which established him as the mainstay of Indian batting line-up.

Brisbane (56 off 211 balls)

Australia set a challenging target of 328 runs in front of India in the 4th Test of the Border-Gavaskar series 2020-21. When opener Rohit Sharma got out early in the innings, Pujara put on a valuable partnership of 114 runs with Shubman Gill and steadied the ship for visitors. Pujara even took some nasty blows on his body in order to tackle the fearsome Australian attack.

Johannesburg (153 off 270 balls)

A century on a bouncy track is always a moment to cherish for a batter. Cheteshwar Pujara played a scintillating knock of 153 against South Africa in this Test match at Johannesburg which helped India put up a massive total for South Africa in the 2nd innings.