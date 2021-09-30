New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: It looks like India's loss to New Zealand in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) in June this year was a big game-changer for Virat Kohli that forced him to leave captaincy in T20Is following the T20I World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Following India's loss to New Zealand, Kohli had lashed out at senior players of the team, especially Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, saying the "mindset" needs to be changed and batsmen should "find ways to score runs". "If you don't put their bowlers under pressure then they have the fitness and the consistency to bowl long spells and keep bowling all day in the same areas and trouble you, and the more momentum you give them, then invariably they get the breakthroughs they want," Kohli had said.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, Rahane and Pujara were also pulled up by Kohli in the dressing room after India's "unexpected loss" to New Zealand. However, this didn't well with Rahane or Pujara, who later expressed their reservations over Kohli's captaincy.

The report also claimed that the two also raised the issue by Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah over phone calls. After the phone calls, the BCCI stepped in and sought feedback from other players, forcing Kohli to give up captaincy in the shortest format of the game.

Though Kohli has said that he will continue to lead the team in the one-day internationals (ODIs), The New Indian Express report has also claimed that the BCCI might take a call over Kohli's captaincy in the 50-over format after the T20I World Cup in the UAE.

Earlier, Jagran sources have also claimed that the BCCI is not happy with Kohli's performance as a captain as he has lost three International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments -- 2017 Champions Trophy, 2019 World Cup and World Test Championship. Jagran sources have claimed that Rohit Sharma might be appointed India's captain in T20Is and ODIs after the World Cup while Kohli would continue to lead the side in the Tests.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma