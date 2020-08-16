New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian cricketer and UP Minister Chetan Chauhan passed away on Sunday, news agency ANI reported. He had tested postive for COVId-19 and was under treatment at a hospital in Gurugram.

"My elder brother Shri Chetan Chauhan has left us today after fighting a good battle. I sincerely thank everyone who had prayed for his recovery. His son Vinayak will be reaching anytime and we will then perform last rites," Pushpendra told PTI.

Chauhan is survived by his wife and son Vinayak, who is scheduled to arrive from Melbourne later in the day. In his international cricket career spanning over 12 years, he played 40 tests amassing 2084 runs with 16 half-centuries. He was also Sunil Gavaskar's longest-serving opening partner. Chauhan and Gavaskar scored over 3,000 runs together with 10-century stands in Tests. One of the most memorable moments of his career as an opener was the 213-run stand he put with Gavaskar at The Oval in 1979, where he contributed 80 runs. After his retirement, he took on various roles in the sport, as manager of the team as well as an administrator with the DDCA.

The 73-year-old Chauhan, who was also a cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, was admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow after testing positive for the virus on July 12. His condition did not improve and after he developed other complications, Chauhan was shifted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. On Friday night, he had a multi-organ failure and was put on ventilator support.

