Will Cherish Interaction, Encouragement Ahead Of My 100th Test: Cheteshwar Pujara After Meeting PM Modi

India experienced batter Chesteshwar Pujara and his wife Puja met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi ahead of his 100th Test match.

PM Modi extended his best wishes to the batter for his landmark match.

Taking to Twitter Pujara wrote, "It was an honour to meet our Hon. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. I will cherish the interaction and encouragement ahead of my 100th Test. Thank you @PMOIndia."

Delighted to have met Puja and you today. Best wishes for your 100th Test and your career.@cheteshwar1 https://t.co/Ecnv7XWLfv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2023

Quoting Pujara's tweet PM Modi wrote, "Delighted to have met Puja and you today. Best wishes for your 100th Test and your career. @cheteshwar1"

Pujara is set to become the only 13th Indian batter to reach the milestone of 100 Test matches. He will play his 100th Test against Australia at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi which will commence from Friday, February 17.

Talking about the excitement of playing the 100th Test match for the country, Pujara said the focus will be on securing the World Test Championship Final berth.

"Yes, it will be my 100th Test match, but you still have a job to do for the team and you focus on that a bit more. It is similar to batting: when you reach the hundred, you start again. Sometimes you want to score a double-hundred. Here it is not like that - you can't reach 200 Test matches. But you move on to the next target," Pujara told ESPNcricinfo.



"We are playing an important series against Australia. Yes, the second Test will be my 100th, but there will be two more Tests after that which will be very important for us to win to qualify for the WTC final," he added.

Pujara, who made his debut against Australia in 2010 and went on to smash 19 centuries and 34 fifties, has a special place for his debut knock of 72 and maiden Test ton.

"Without ranking, among my top innings would be the 72 on Test debut. Then my first hundred in South Africa, 153, in 2013," he said.