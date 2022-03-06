New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)announced the schedule for TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday. A total of 70 league matches and 4 Playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days in Mumbai and Pune.
The 15th season will start on 26th March at the Wankhede stadium with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. On 27th March, the league will stage its first double-header starting off with a Day game at Brabourne where the Delhi Capitals will square off against Mumbai Indians.
Meanwhile, as per BCCI advisory, the DY Patil Stadium will host the clash between Punjab Kings & Royal Challengers Bangalore at night. The MCA Stadium in Pune will host its first game on 29th March when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals.
🚨 NEWS 🚨: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for #TATAIPL 2022 which will be held in Mumbai and Pune.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 6, 2022
A total number of 70 league matches and 4 Playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days.
In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International Stadium, Pune. There will be 12 doubleheaders in total with the first match starting at 3:30PM IST and all evening matches will start at 7:30PM IST, as per BCCI.
The final game of the league stage will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on 22nd May at the Wankhede Stadium. However, the schedule for the Playoffs and the TATA IPL 2022 final to be played on 29th May will be announced later.
Group A: Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants.
Group B will consist of: Chennai Super Kings, Sunrises Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans.
1 March 26, 2022 CSK vs KKR 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
2 March 27, 2022 DC vs MI 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
3 March 27, 2022 PBKS vs RCB 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
4 March 28, 2022 GT vs LSG 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
5 March 29, 2022 SRH vs RR 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
6 March 30, 2022 RCB vs KKR 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
7 March 31, 2022 LSG vs CSK 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
8 April 1, 2022 KKR vs PBKS 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
9 April 2, 2022 MI vs RR 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
10 April 2, 2022 GT vs DC 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
11 April 3, 2022 CSK vs PBKS 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
12 April 4, 2022 SRH vs LSG 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
13 April 5, 2022 RR vs RCB 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
14 April 6, 2022 KKR vs MI 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
15 April 7, 2022 LSG vs DC 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
16 April 8, 2022 PBKS vs GT 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
17 April 9, 2022 CSK vs SRH 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
18 April 9, 2022 RCB vs MI 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
19 April 10, 2022 KKR vs DC 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
20 April 10, 2022 RR vs LSG 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
21 April 11, 2022 SRH vs GT 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
22 April 12, 2022 CSK vs RCB 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
23 April 13, 2022 MI vs PBKS 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
24 April 14, 2022 RR vs GT 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
25 April 15, 2022 SRH vs KKR 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
26 April 16, 2022 MI vs LSG 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
27 April 16, 2022 DC vs RCB 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
28 April 17, 2022 PBKS vs SRH 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
29 April 17, 2022 GT vs CSK 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
30 April 18, 2022 RR vs KKR 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
31 April 19, 2022 LSG vs RCB 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
32 April 20, 2022 DC vs PBKS 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
33 April 21, 2022 MI vs CSK 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
34 April 22, 2022 DC vs RR 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
35 April 23, 2022 KKR vs GJ 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
36 April 23, 2022 RCB vs SRH 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
37 April 24, 2022 LSG vs MI 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
38 April 25, 2022 PBKS vs CSK 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
39 April 26, 2022 RCB vs RR 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
40 April 27, 2022 GT vs SRH 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
41 April 28, 2022 DC vs KKR 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
42 April 29, 2022 PBKS vs LSG 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
43 April 30, 2022 GT vs RCB 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
44 April 30, 2022 RR vs MI 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
45 May 1, 2022 DC vs LSG 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
46 May 1, 2022 SRH vs CSK 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
47 May 2, 2022 KKR vs RR 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
48 May 3, 2022 GT vs PBKS 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
49 May 4, 2022 RCB vs CSK 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
50 May 5, 2022 DC vs SRH 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
51 May 6, 2022 GT vs MI 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
52 May 7, 2022 PBKS vs RR 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
53 May 7, 2022 LSG vs KKR 3:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
54 May 8, 2022 SRH vs RCB 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
55 May 8, 2022 CSK vs DC 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
56 May 9, 2022 MI vs KKR 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
57 May 10, 2022 LSG vs GT 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
58 May 11, 2022 RR vs DC 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
59 May 12, 2022 CSK vs MI 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
60 May 13, 2022 RCB vs PBKS 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
61 May 14, 2022 KKR vs SRH 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune
62 May 15, 2022 CSK vs GT 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
63 May 15, 2022 LSG vs RR 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
64 May 16, 2022 PBKS vs DC 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
65 May 17, 2022 MI vs SRH 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
66 May 18, 2022 KKR vs LSG 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium
67 May 19, 2022 RCB vs GT 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
68 May 20, 2022 RR vs CSK 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI
69 May 21, 2022 MI vs DC 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
70 May 22, 2022 SRH vs PBKS 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium
