New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)announced the schedule for TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday. A total of 70 league matches and 4 Playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days in Mumbai and Pune.

The 15th season will start on 26th March at the Wankhede stadium with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. On 27th March, the league will stage its first double-header starting off with a Day game at Brabourne where the Delhi Capitals will square off against Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, as per BCCI advisory, the DY Patil Stadium will host the clash between Punjab Kings & Royal Challengers Bangalore at night. The MCA Stadium in Pune will host its first game on 29th March when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for #TATAIPL 2022 which will be held in Mumbai and Pune.



A total number of 70 league matches and 4 Playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days.



More Details 🔽 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 6, 2022

In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International Stadium, Pune. There will be 12 doubleheaders in total with the first match starting at 3:30PM IST and all evening matches will start at 7:30PM IST, as per BCCI.

The final game of the league stage will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on 22nd May at the Wankhede Stadium. However, the schedule for the Playoffs and the TATA IPL 2022 final to be played on 29th May will be announced later.

Group A: Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants.



Group B will consist of: Chennai Super Kings, Sunrises Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans.

Check Tata IPL 2022 Full schedule here:

1 March 26, 2022 CSK vs KKR 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

2 March 27, 2022 DC vs MI 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI

3 March 27, 2022 PBKS vs RCB 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium

4 March 28, 2022 GT vs LSG 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

5 March 29, 2022 SRH vs RR 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune

6 March 30, 2022 RCB vs KKR 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium

7 March 31, 2022 LSG vs CSK 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI

8 April 1, 2022 KKR vs PBKS 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

9 April 2, 2022 MI vs RR 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium

10 April 2, 2022 GT vs DC 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune

11 April 3, 2022 CSK vs PBKS 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI

12 April 4, 2022 SRH vs LSG 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium

13 April 5, 2022 RR vs RCB 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

14 April 6, 2022 KKR vs MI 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune

15 April 7, 2022 LSG vs DC 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium

16 April 8, 2022 PBKS vs GT 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI

17 April 9, 2022 CSK vs SRH 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium

18 April 9, 2022 RCB vs MI 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune

19 April 10, 2022 KKR vs DC 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI

20 April 10, 2022 RR vs LSG 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

21 April 11, 2022 SRH vs GT 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium

22 April 12, 2022 CSK vs RCB 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium

23 April 13, 2022 MI vs PBKS 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune

24 April 14, 2022 RR vs GT 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium

25 April 15, 2022 SRH vs KKR 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI

26 April 16, 2022 MI vs LSG 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI

27 April 16, 2022 DC vs RCB 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

28 April 17, 2022 PBKS vs SRH 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI

29 April 17, 2022 GT vs CSK 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune

30 April 18, 2022 RR vs KKR 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI

31 April 19, 2022 LSG vs RCB 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium

32 April 20, 2022 DC vs PBKS 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune

33 April 21, 2022 MI vs CSK 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium

34 April 22, 2022 DC vs RR 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune

35 April 23, 2022 KKR vs GJ 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium

36 April 23, 2022 RCB vs SRH 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI

37 April 24, 2022 LSG vs MI 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

38 April 25, 2022 PBKS vs CSK 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

39 April 26, 2022 RCB vs RR 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune

40 April 27, 2022 GT vs SRH 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

41 April 28, 2022 DC vs KKR 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

42 April 29, 2022 PBKS vs LSG 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune

43 April 30, 2022 GT vs RCB 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI

44 April 30, 2022 RR vs MI 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium

45 May 1, 2022 DC vs LSG 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

46 May 1, 2022 SRH vs CSK 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune

47 May 2, 2022 KKR vs RR 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

48 May 3, 2022 GT vs PBKS 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium

49 May 4, 2022 RCB vs CSK 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune

50 May 5, 2022 DC vs SRH 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI

51 May 6, 2022 GT vs MI 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI

52 May 7, 2022 PBKS vs RR 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

53 May 7, 2022 LSG vs KKR 3:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune

54 May 8, 2022 SRH vs RCB 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

55 May 8, 2022 CSK vs DC 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium

56 May 9, 2022 MI vs KKR 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium

57 May 10, 2022 LSG vs GT 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune

58 May 11, 2022 RR vs DC 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium

59 May 12, 2022 CSK vs MI 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

60 May 13, 2022 RCB vs PBKS 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI

61 May 14, 2022 KKR vs SRH 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune

62 May 15, 2022 CSK vs GT 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

63 May 15, 2022 LSG vs RR 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI

64 May 16, 2022 PBKS vs DC 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium

65 May 17, 2022 MI vs SRH 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

66 May 18, 2022 KKR vs LSG 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium

67 May 19, 2022 RCB vs GT 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

68 May 20, 2022 RR vs CSK 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI

69 May 21, 2022 MI vs DC 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

70 May 22, 2022 SRH vs PBKS 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

Posted By: Ashita Singh