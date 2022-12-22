Chennai Super Kings Full Squad IPL 2023: CSK Players List, Captain, Retained Players And More

A total of 405 cricketers will test their fate in the high-voltage action for the remaining 87 spots across ten teams. The list also has 132 overseas players including Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Cameroon Green, Rilee Rossouw and Harry Brook and 273 Indian players.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 19 overseas players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. 11 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore.

Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

Chennai Super Kings: Full squad and other details:

Total slots available: 7

Overseas slots available: 2

Purse remaining: 20.45 crore

Retained Players: Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway*, Dwaine Pretorius*, Maheesh Theekshana*, Matheesha Pathirana*, Mitchell Santner*, Moeen Ali*, MS Dhoni (c), Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Tushar Deshpande.

Released Players: Adam Milne*, C.Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan*, Dwayne Bravo*, K.Bhagath Varma, K.M Asif, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa.