Checked For The Perfume I Use: Ashwin Reacts To Viral Video Of Smelling Jerseys

India ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has reacted to his viral video of smelling jerseys to pick the right one and said he was checking for the perfume he uses.

In the video which is doing rounds on social media, Ashwin can be seen sniffing two jerseys to identify which belongs to him. The incident happened at Melbourne Cricket Ground during the toss in India's last Super 12 clash against Zimbabwe on Sunday. In the video, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma can be seen in the middle with Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine for the toss.

Replying to cricketer Abhinav Mukund's tweet Ashwin wrote, "Checked for the sizes to differentiate! Checked if it was initialed Finally checked for the perfume i use Adei cameraman."

Earlier, Mukund reacted to the video and wrote, "Watched this video multiple times already. Just cracks me up again and again. @ashwinravi99 pls enlighten us with your logic of picking the right sweater."

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh also took a dig at Ashwin's hilarious act and asked him "Ash what are u smelling @ashwinravi99."

Coming to the match, India thrashed Zimbabwe by 71 runs to finish at the top of Group 2 with eight points. India registered wins against Pakistan, Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe in the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 246 runs including three unbeaten half-centuries. Suryakumar Yadav is the other in-form batter in India's playing XI. He is the third-highest run-scorer with 225 runs in the marquee event at a whopping strike rate of 193.96.

India will now take on England in the second semifinal at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10 while Pakistan will lock horns against New Zealand in the first semifinal at Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, November 9.