EXCLUSIVE - 'Got A Message From Venky Mysore...': Chandrakant Pandit Reveals How He Bagged The Role Of KKR Head Coach

Newly appointed Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Chandrakant Pandit, who is now a days synonym for success in the domestic cricket, revealed how he landed at his current role after successful stints in the various domestic sides. The veteran coach shared the incident and conversation he had with team CEO Venky Mysore during the Ranji season.

"During Ranji season I got a message from KKR CEO Venky Mysore wishing me luck for the finals and further said we will catch up sometime but I didn't realise it then. Later, when I was in England he messaged me again enquiring whether I'm in Mumbai or not? I replied when I'll come in Mumbai I'll meet you and then we met and had discussions. After that he offered me the head coach role in KKR. It was a great honour for me to be part of the KKR family. I thought that the team is doing well and a lot of Indian players are also in the team," Pandit told Jagran TV in an exclusive chat.

Pandit is excited and looking forward to meet the Bollywood superstar and co-owner of KKR Shah Rukh Khan after joining the KKR family.

Pandit has led Madhya Pradesh to the historic title win in the 2022 Ranji season. He is a six-time Ranji Trophy-winning coach. During his tenure, Mumbai lifted the coveted title three times while Vidarbha got lucky on two occasions to bag the title.

Former India player feels that his popularity and fame is all because of the players whom he has coached. The acclaimed coach gave full credit to players for his coaching success.



"I'm sure that the god has very kind blessings on me as whatever I'm doing he is helping with that. I always say that the players have put their effort and all credit goes to them. I've always been saying that the players make the coaches and coaches doesn't make the players. That's my simple funda. I always appreciate the players," Pandit told Jagran TV in an exclusive chat.

"You call it from Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh to Vidarbha. Today, whatever people are talking about me, I can tell you all credit goes to the players and support staff. At the same time, I would also give credit to the association as well for the support they provided to me," he added.

Talking about his coaching methodology he said that players responding to coach's suggestions is most important for any mentor. He further shared that his coaching style is not liked by players but it yields result which make them believe that it works.

"Every coach has a (coaching) method. Probably, that (my method) is working and I'm very happy about that. The most important thing is that players responding to your advice but players must understand and they must have the reputation. I'm trying to develop that reputation among them. I know my method is not liked by many players but when result comes they realise it. Day before yesterday, our own Madhya Pradesh player told me that initially he was not liking the method but now he knows where the result came from. It is a good thing for me and as well as players because they've to play at higher level. I think discipline, not the school discipline, is required for any human being in his life whether he's playing a sports or looking after the corporates," said KKR head coach.

"I try to analyse myself to deal with the players. Of course, the coach always gives guidance to his players and more than that the acceptance of players is also very important quality from the players. I'm very thankful to all the players knowing my nature, knowing my method but still they always try to respond and accept that things are good for my game," he added.

Further elaborating his coaching style and relationship with his players, Pandit said he tries to give 'confidence' to his players by showing trust on them as lack of confidence may result in insecurity.

"Most important thing is that players should have security while playing. I myself believe in this concept because I've been a player. This security builds confidence in players because nobody wants to get out, nobody wants to bowl badly, and nobody wants to field badly. When player don't have the security they get under pressure a lot. You must have seen a lot of young players played in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and I had given that confidence that nobody is going to touch you unless it is required to make changes for a combination," the 60-year-old veteran coach said.