Chandrakant Pandit Replaces Brendon McCullum as KKR Head Coach

Kolkata Knight Riders have appointed former India wicketkeeper Chandrakant Pandit as their head coach for the next edition of the Indian Premier League. He will replace former New Zealand explosive batter Brendon McCullum in the role.

Chandrakant Pandit gained popularity after he led Madhya Pradesh to its maiden Ranji title this year. Other than Madhya Pradesh, he has a vast experience in coaching and shared many winning dressing rooms with domestic teams which earned him respect nationwide.

Expressing views on his new assignment, Pandit said he is impressed with the culture of the team and looking forward to the opportunity.

“It’s a great honour and privilege to be given this responsibility. I have heard from players and others who have been associated with the Knight Riders, about the family culture, as well as the tradition of success that has been created. I am excited about the quality of the support staff and the players who are part of the set up and I am looking forward to this opportunity with all humility and positive expectations, "KKR's official release quoted Chandrakant Pandit as saying.

Chandrakant Pandit had also donned the Indian jersey and played 5 Tests and 36 ODIs from 1986 to 1992. Pandit has a herculean task with his new team as KKR hasn't done well in the recent years of the Indian Premier League. In the 2022 IPL season, they failed to finish in the top four of the points table.

KKR played 14 matches in the 2022 season and only managed to defeat their opponents in six games. They finished the edition with 12 points and were placed at seventh in the standings. Pandit will now work with skipper Shreyas Iyer and hope to change the fortune of the side in the IPL 2023 season.

On the announcement, KKR CEO Venky Mysore said, "We are very excited that Chandu is joining the Knight Riders family to lead us through the next phase of our journey. His deep commitment to what he does and his track record of success in domestic cricket, is there for everyone to see. We are looking forward to his partnership with our skipper Shreyas Iyer, which promises to be an exciting one."