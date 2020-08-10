Centre has given a go-ahead to BCCI to hold Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Centre has given a go-ahead to Board of Cricket Control for India (BCCI) to hold Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates. "We have got the official permission from the government to hold Indian Premier League (IPL) in UAE," IPL chairman Brijesh Patel told news agency ANI.





The government had earlier given an ‘in-principle’ go-ahead to hold the league in UAE due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the country. The IPL will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10 in three cities -- Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

"Yes, we have received all the written approvals," Patel told PTI when asked whether the permission has come in writing from both the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

When an Indian sports body shifts a domestic tournament abroad, it requires clearance from Home, External and sports ministries respectively.

"Once we had the verbal okay from the government, we had intimated the Emirates Cricket Board. Now we have the papers also, so franchises can be intimated that everything is in order," a veteran BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Most of the franchises will be flying out after August 20 after two mandatory RT-PCR (COVID-19 tests) conducted within 24 hours from their departure base.

The BCCI is also facing problems on the sponsorship front after calling off the title deal with Chinese mobile phone company Vivo for the current year due to massive public outrage over the Sino-India border stand-off. It was a Rs 440 crore deal and as BCCI looks at potential sponsors, Baba Ramdev's Patanjali has shown interest in becoming the new title sponsor.

(with PTI inputs)

