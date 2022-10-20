'Can't Take Decision On Our Own': BCCI Pres Roger Binny On India Traveling To Pakistan For Asia Cup

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny said that the Indian team can't travel to any country without the permission of the government and the board has no role in it. Binny's remark came after India decided not to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023.

"That is not our call. We can't say where our team has to go. We need to take clearance from Govt if we leave the country, or other countries come here. We can't take that decision on our own, we've to rely on govt," ANI quoted Binny as saying.

Asian Cricket Council president and BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday said India won't travel to Pakistan and the Asia Cup 2023 will be played at a neutral venue.

“The Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue. I am saying this as ACC President. We [India] can’t go there [to Pakistan], they can’t come here. In the past also, the Asia Cup has been played at a neutral venue,” Shah had said after the 91st BCCI annual general meeting in Mumbai, in the presence of Binny.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday threatened India of pulling out of World Cup 2023 which will be held in India and future ICC events planned in the 2024-31 cycle.

“The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle," PCB had said in a statement.

PCB also wrote to ACC to convene an emergency meeting of its board as soon as possible to discuss the matter.

“The PCB has to date not received any official communication from the ACC on the statement of the ACC President. As such, the PCB has written to the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting of its Board as soon as practically possible on this important and sensitive matter,” PCB had added.