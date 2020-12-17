Pakistan's ace pacer Mohammad Amir on Thursday announced his retirement from the international cricket, saying he cannot play under the current management.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In a shocking development, Pakistan's ace pacer Mohammad Amir on Thursday announced his retirement from the international cricket, alleging "mental torture" from the national team management. In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Amir said being left out from the 35-member Pakistan squad for the one-day international against New Zealand was a "wake-up call" for him and that he has decided to leave the sport for now.

The video was shared by Pakistani journalist Shoaib Jatt on Social media. said in the video that he will release an official statement on the matter after reaching Pakistan.

"To be honest, I don't think I can play under this management. I am leaving cricket, for now. I am being mentally tortured and I cannot handle it. I have seen it enough from 2010 to 2015. I have to repeatedly hear that PCB invested a lot in me. I am thankful to Shahid Afridi as he game me the chances when I came back after the ban," Amir said in the video.

"Everyone wants to play for their country. They keep saying that I left test cricket for other leagues around the world. I made the comeback through BPL. If I was dying for leagues then I could have said I don't want to play for Pakistan. Every month there is someone saying Amir ditched us. In two days I will reach Pakistan and then I will release a statement," he added.

Amir had announced his retirement from the international cricket last year in order to focus on limited-overs cricket. He called time on his career after playing just 36 tests. In 2010, he was arrested for spot-fixing and was given a five-year ban. Amir had pleaded guilty to the verdict handed out by his prosecutor and publicly asked for forgiveness.

(With ANI inputs)

Posted By: Lakshay Raja