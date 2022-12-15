'Can't Play Bazball Way Because...': Dinesh Karthik On India's Lack Of Attacking DNA

India vs Bangladesh Test: Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates his half-century during the first day of 1st Test match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, in Chattogram on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has expressed his disagreement with stand-in skipper KL Rahul's remark on playing attacking cricket in the Test series against Bangladesh.

Ahead of the start of the series against Bangladesh, Rahul said that India will play 'aggressive' cricket as they aim to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

“There is a Test championship (final) qualification so we will also have to be aggressive. We know where we stand and what we need to do to qualify for the final," Rahul had said during the media interaction.

Karthik feels that India can't replicate England's style of attacking cricket famously known as 'Bazball' due to lack of attacking DNA.

“For me, as I said, it is very evident that these are kind of wickets that sometimes end up not producing a result. As the Test match carries on, the wear and tear makes it slow. If the quality of the batsmanship is not great, you will end up seeing batsmen make mistakes. If your temperament is strong, you won't need a great technique to stay at the wicket. For starters, India cannot play the Bazball kind of cricket because right now, it's not a part of our DNA to do something like that," said Karthik on Cricbuzz after the stumps on opening day of first Test.

Further, Karthik mentioned that Rahul's remark was more tilted towards getting a result from Test match and pushing the run-rate when required.

"For KL Rahul to come out and say that they will play aggressive cricket basically means that they want to make a match out of it and get a result, knowing that the WTC final is around the corner and these two games become critical. They want to press the accelerator and push the scoring rate. They couldn't do it today because the wicket is slow, and you have to bring a different tempo altogether and that will require a few players who bat that way," he added.

However, on the opening day, India haven't changed their approach and scored 278/6 at the stumps. Cheteshwar Pujara scored 90 off 203 while Shreyas Iyer scored an unbeaten 82 in a similar fashion. Rishabh Pant was the only player who scored almost run-a-ball 46 including two sixes and six fours.

Ravichandran Ashwin contributed late 58 runs while Kuldeep Yadav also added valuable 40 runs to take India's first innings to 404/10 in 133.5 overs.



For Bangladesh, Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz both scalped four wickets each.