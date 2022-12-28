Cameron Green Ruled Out Of Third Test Against South Africa With Broken Finger

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green will not bowl for the rest of the second Test against South Africa in Melbourne and has been ruled out of the third and final match in Sydney to recover from a broken finger, the team said on Wednesday.

Scans have revealed that Green has a small fracture to his right index finger and Australia would not take any risks with the in-form 23-year-old ahead of a hectic upcoming schedule.

Green was struck in the right index finger by an Anrich Nortje ball and retired hurt late on day two at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

After finishing the Melbourne Test, Green will have a period of rest ahead of the tour of India, the team said.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald said that Mitchell Starc will be able to bowl for Australia in a limited capacity despite hurting his finger of his own fielding.

"He'll play a role with both bat and ball throughout the course of the game. He'll be limited. His capabilities will probably not be as full as he would like. But he'll be able to do a role for us, so that's a positive sign this morning, McDonald told SEN on Wednesday morning.

"We've got a lot of work to still do here. We've got a few in the casualty ward and that's going to limit our capacity to press the whole time in the second innings," he added.

Green, who was picked up for USD 2.12 million in the recent Indian Premier League auctions by Mumbai Indians, took a career-best five-wicket haul in the first innings at the MCG on day one.

Australia lead the series 1-0 after winning the opener in Brisbane by six wickets.

Australia currently sit on top of the World Test Championship standings and are in the box seat to book a place in 2023 decider, while India are holding on to second spot following their recent series sweep over Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies)