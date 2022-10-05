'Bumrah's Absence Is An Opportunity For Someone Else To Stand Up': Head Coach Rahul Dravid

Indian players celebrate the run-out of South Africa's Quinton de Kock during the 3rd T20I match between India and South Africa, at Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

As the T20 World Cup is inching closer the Indian team is facing the constant challenge of finding a replacement for their premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been sidelined for the showpiece event due to a back injury.

India have a variety of seamers in their T20 World Cup squad but none of them resembles the style of Bumrah's bowling and it is undoubted that an unorthodox pacer is a class apart.

However, heading the marquee event the team has to take positives from the series wins against Australia and South Africa. India head coach Rahul Dravid feels that Bumrah's absence will pave way for others to step up to the occasion.

"Good to get the right results in both series. In this format, you need luck, things to go your way, especially in close games. We didn't have that in the Asia Cup, but had some luck during the Australia series. We were able to rotate the squad a bit, pleased with how it's gone overall," Dravid said at the post-match presentation after South Africa beat India by 49 runs in the third T20I.

"Bumrah's absence is a big loss, he's been a great player but it happens, it's an opportunity for someone else to stand up. We'll miss him, his personality around the group," he added.



In absence of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, India shuffled their batting-order as Rishabh Pant opened the innings with Skipper Rohit Sharma while Dinesh Karthik came in to bat at no. 4 in order to get more time in the middle.

"Today was an opportunity to give guys who haven't had much batting to get some time. It's hard on guys like Rishabh, Dinesh. Wish both of them could've continued, they were batting beautifully. 4-5 overs more and it could've been a lot closer. Happy with the way we kept going, Harshal and Deepak and the other guys," Dravid said.

"We made a decision after the last T20 WC, sat down with Rohit, made a conscious effort to be positive. We have the batsmanship to play positively, we had to structure our squad with batting depth. Pleased with the way we've come along," he added.